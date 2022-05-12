BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mother nature is changing things around by warming us up close to 10 degrees this Thursday. However, we’ll remain at least 5 degrees below average for this time of year with a high around 78 degrees.

By the time the weekend rolls around, temps will climb to the low 90s, before cooling back to the mid and upper 80s by the early next week.

Expect breezy conditions in our mountains and desert, but they won’t be strong enough to prompt advisory levels.

The air quality will remain good today.