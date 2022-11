Light showers have made their way into parts of Wasco, Shafter, and McKittrick progressively moving towards the Bakersfield area. A gust of warm winds coming from the north west have slightly elevated the expected daytime high for Monday’s forecast, currently at 66 degrees.

Dark ominous clouds hovering over Tehachapi have not produced rain yet. Rain is expected in Mountain communities by 8 p.m. tonight. The bulk of rain heading towards Kern County is expected to make landfall by Tuesday morning.