BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a great morning for Bakersfield!

Heavy rains moved into the area early this morning and by 7 a.m. we have picked more than .50″ of rain. We will continue to see the rain showers today all-around Kern County.

A colder system arrives Friday night and snow levels will drop to pass level.

We can expect 2-3″ in Tehachapi, with 1-2″ over the Grapevine by Saturday. This all will come to an end by Sunday, with mostly sunny skies expected.

Be very careful if driving around our local roads. Many streets have standing water due to the heavy rains.