BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Get ready for some rain and snow, folks! A powerful low-pressure system is moving in, bringing with it periods of rain and even snow at higher elevations starting this evening.

The heavy rain will mostly stay in the southern and southwestern parts of Kern County. By Friday, the precipitation will calm down and come to an end. Dry weather will make a return on Saturday, and it’s here to stay for the beginning of next week.

The air quality might not be the best for those who are sensitive, with an AQI of 105. Stay prepared, get your rain gear ready, and be careful on the roadways.