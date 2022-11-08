We are getting a break in the rain this morning, but don’t put the umbrellas away just yet. We are expecting the heaviest of the rain by late morning, early afternoon today. This is the time we will pick up most of the measurable rain. We can expect between .50-.75″ of rain through early tonight.

We will be watching for some light snow by late tonight. Snow levels will be near pass level by early tomorrow morning. We can expect 1″ of snow or less in the Tehachapi and Frazier Park areas. Sunny skies will return by Thursday.