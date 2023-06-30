Heatwave number one is well underway across Kern County. Triple digits will dominate the forecast over the next several days due to a ridge of high-pressure building over the region.

An Excessive Heat Warning is out for the San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range and Kern County

Desert areas.

A Heat Advisory is out for the high foothills of the Sierra Nevada and Kern County mountains. Please stay hydrated and safe this holiday weekend.

The air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI of 119.