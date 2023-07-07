Enjoy below-average temperatures in Kern County this weekend, as heatwave number 2 is expected to dominate a big part of the forecast for next week.

A strong ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest is going to build westward, pushing temps above the triple-digit mark for a long stretch of the week.

A wind advisory will remain in place until tomorrow morning, for parts of the mountain communities, and desert slopes; blowing dust is possible.

Air quality is moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 90.