Wednesday was the last day of below-average temperatures for Kern County before the intense heat moves in on Thursday.

Heatwave number one will peak on Saturday, with temps reaching approximately 107 degrees around Bakersfield, even hotter for our desert locations.

Temperatures will begin cooling slightly on the Fourth of July before returning to near seasonal by Wednesday of next week.

The air quality will be unhealthy Thursday, with an AQI of 101.