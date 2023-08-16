BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are going to see some interesting weather in Kern County for the next 7 days.

First, we are going to see mostly sunny skies today, but we have a slight chance of thunderstorm development by afternoon due to moisture left by Eugene. We should be back to sunny skies on Thursday, but all eyes are on the forecast by late Sunday and into next week.

We are tracking what will be hurricane Hillary soon. This storm is on track to impact all of southern California by early next week. On Monday Hillary will be post tropical but will have a good amount of moisture with it as it hits the state.

When it arrives, some areas of Southern California could see very windy conditions and by late Sunday into Monday rain amounts could exceed .50″ in Bakersfield. This will be a day-by-day observation of the storm and how it will impact Kern County.

But all data suggest rain is coming!