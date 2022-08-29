We welcomed a nice temperature break today with a high of 97 degrees in Bakersfield, but summer is not over just yet.

We are going to see a major warm-up with widespread heat taking over Kern County this week.

Heatwave #4 is expected to start tomorrow as temperatures continue to rise throughout the long holiday weekend.

We have a ridge of high-pressure building over the east, bringing very dry heat to the region. Temps are expected to climb to near 107 degrees or higher this weekend.

Stay hydrated and do not underestimate the heat. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.