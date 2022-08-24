We heated things up around Kern County today with temperatures in downtown Bakersfield reaching a high of 105 degrees this Wednesday.

Tomorrow expect slightly cooler temps in the lower 100s across the valley floor, and parts of the Kern River Valley.

We are tracking a nice cool down arriving this weekend thanks to a trough of low pressure developing out of the pacific northwest.

The system will help put an end to heatwave #3 while pushing back temperatures in the mid 90s, and provide a well deserved cool down before another warm up arrives next week.

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.