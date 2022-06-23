Today, we said goodbye to the wild weather, and officially welcomed the first heat wave of the summer season.

We’ve still got some monsoonal moisture leftover in the eastern part of Kern County, allowing for thunderstorm activity earlier in the day. Starting Thursday, we begin to dry out, and hot conditions will continue to dominate all the way into next Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the state.

Please don’t underestimate the heat, and stay properly hydrated throughout the day. The heatwave should peak Sunday through Monday, with upper 90s returning by Wednesday of next week.

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow.