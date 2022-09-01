Extremely hot temperatures are on tap for this long holiday weekend across Kern County as heat wave #4 intensifies.

Air quality will continue deteriorating as emissions remain trapped in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Smoke from the Route Fire burning near Castaic might drift in our direction tomorrow.

An excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Thursday of next week.

On Sunday, look for temperatures near 107 degrees in Bakersfield and parts of the Kern River Valley, upper 90s for Tehachapi, and nearing 111 in Ridgecrest.

Plan ahead, and stay hydrated.