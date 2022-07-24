Kern County is in for more hot, dry weather as the heat wave continues.

Bakersfield is expected to see triple-digit temperatures for the next seven days, while the Kern River Valley will see highs near the 100-degree mark throughout the week. Tehachapi will reach into the 90s for the next several days.

A gradual cooling trend will take place from Monday to Wednesday, dropping temperatures by fewer than five degrees. The heat returns ahead of next weekend. No rain is expected for the next seven days.

Meantime the Oak fire raging in the area of Yosemite National Park could bring a small amount of smoke to Kern County, leaving air quality ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ for several days.