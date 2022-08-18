A heat advisory has been extended for the valley portion of Kern County and Lake Isabella area until Saturday at 7 p.m.

By Monday a trough of low pressure may push some of the hot air out, bringing a nice little break, but it might not be enough to break down this heatwave as the forecast calls for 2 consecutive days of temperatures in the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday and we need 3 to officially end it.

Models are suggesting that heatwave number #3 will likely continue through next week. Air quality is expected to improve slightly to unhealthy for sensitive groups category with an AQI of 150.