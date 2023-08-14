BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Please take precautions and stay safe during this heat advisory.

With triple-digit temperatures and moderate heat risk, it is important to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities, and seek shelter in air-conditioned spaces if possible.

The high pressure ridge retrograding back into the region will continue to bring hot weather for the next few days, with the next two days expected to be the hottest.

However, there is some relief in sight as a low pressure system approaches the area, bringing cooler temperatures by the weekend. Additionally, this low pressure system will also bring some tropical influence, increasing the chances of measurable precipitation by early next week.

By the weekend, temperatures are expected to return to near average. Currently, there is a 40% to 60% probability of seeing temperatures above 104 degrees across much of the valley floor.

It is important to note that air quality will be unhealthy tomorrow, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 112. Please stay informed about local air quality conditions and take necessary precautions to protect your health.