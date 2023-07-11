BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will continue to heat up on Wednesday as heat wave #2 quickly approaches.

The valley portion of Kern County will have above average temperatures with a high of 102 and lots of sunshine. Overnight lows will be around 71 degrees.

Temperatures this weekend will be as high as a scorching 113 for Saturday and Sunday.

Kern County Mountains will be warm and sunny tomorrow as well with a high of 87 in Tehachapi. But more heat is in the forecast, with temperatures reaching 100 this weekend.

Deserts will have a high of 98 degrees on Wednesday with temperatures around 111 by Sunday.

Air quality will be unhealthy tomorrow with an AQI of 129.