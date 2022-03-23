There’s a new heat record for Bakersfield today, but rain is on the way.

On Wednesday we hit 91 degrees, surpassing the existing record of 86 degrees set back in 1914. Thursday might be a similar scenario. A stubborn ridge of high pressure will remain in control for the next few days keeping temps well above average. Cool nights will give some relief with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s low 50s.

A storm system will will bring cooler temperatures and breezier conditions by the start of next week with rain arriving late Sunday night, through Tuesday morning. Air quality tomorrow will be moderate.