BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heavy smoke from the Washburn Fire will move northward over Yosemite Valley both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon due to southerly transport winds.

Widespread triple digit heat is expected in the San Joaquin Valley Thursday through Sunday. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out over the Sierra Nevada crest each afternoon Thursday through Saturday.

Bakersfield can expect temperatures near 106 by Saturday and Sunday.