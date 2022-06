BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A warming trend through the end of the week will take afternoon high temperatures about 15 degrees above normal tomorrow and Saturday.

We have issued a Heat Advisory for the Valley and the Kern River Valley until late Saturday.

A trough of low pressure will likely knock highs back down closer to normal by Monday. This cool down will be short lived as high pressure builds back into the area mid next week with triple digits returning to the area.