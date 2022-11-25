The warming trend that has been occurring across the region is forecast to continue one more day today as high pressure aloft prevails over the region. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees are also forecast today. Hazy conditions this morning are already being observed and will persist through the morning under the stagnant airmass. Models are showing a couple of disturbances flattening and breaking down the ridge pattern over the weekend, leading to cooler conditions across the region.