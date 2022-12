Patchy fog around the Valley to start off our day, then hazy sunshine this afternoon. High pressure in control around the area means no wet weather expected to come our way through the Christmas holiday. Temperatures today will be in the upper 50’s in the Valley, with upper 40’s in the Mountain areas. We also still have the Freeze Warning in place for the northern part of Kern County until Monday at 7am. Have a great weekend and make it a safe one!