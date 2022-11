Sunny and hazy skies again today for the Valley, with blue skies and light winds for our Mountain communities. We will see mid to upper 60’s for the Valley, with mild 50’s in our Mountain areas.

High pressure will dominate the area until early next week, then by Tuesday a weak system will usher in a few clouds to the areas. As of right now doesn’t look like any rain will be associated with this disturbance. Have a great Thursday and enjoy these amazing temperatures.