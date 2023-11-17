BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Precipitation will begin to spread inland again this afternoon with a slight chance for thunderstorms across the west side of the San Joaquin Valley and the coastal range.

The San Joaquin Valley north of Kern County could receive from one quarter to one half of an inch while the Kern County portion of the valley could see one tenth to one quarter of an inch. The Kern County desert is only expected to get around one tenth of an inch.

The system finally shifts east over the Great Basin on Sunday as an EPAC upper ridge approaches the coast. This ridge will shift over California on Monday and dominate through midweek.