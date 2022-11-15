Gusty winds are possible in the mountain and desert areas of Kern County tonight into Wednesday.

This is in part due to an upper-level low-pressure system located off the central coast pushing into southern California, increasing those Santa Ana Winds. Locally, the upcoming wind event is expected to remain below advisory levels.

Dry and below-average temperatures will continue through the start of next week, with temperatures running below average for this time of year. Expect cold mornings each day this week through the weekend and possibly patchy fog.

By early next week, a low-pressure system could bring cooler temps. However, this system doesn’t look like it will produce any measurable rainfall in the Central Valley, although that could change as we get closer and the system gets more organized.

Air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI of 102, and burning is prohibited for all.