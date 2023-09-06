BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Exactly one year ago today, our maximum temperature for the day reached 115 degrees.

Quite a different story today, as we are expecting below-average temperatures for Kern County. The likelihood of any more heat waves for the rest of the season is rather slim.

We anticipate a gradual warming trend to continue through the workweek and into the weekend as high pressure builds in the desert southwest. Dry weather is forecasted for much of the region, with isolated mountain showers expected by Saturday afternoon.

Warm weather is predicted to continue into early next week. Air quality will be moderate today with an AQI of 115.