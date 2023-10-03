BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High pressure will prevail over the next week allowing for temperatures to rise. Expect mild conditions today then probabilities of reaching 90F or more to be on the up starting Wednesday.

By mid-week, probabilities reach 40 to 50% then rapidly increase by Thursday to 85 to 95% through much of the central valley. Friday and Saturday will bring those probabilities close to 100% with most locations expected to max out Saturday in the low to mid 90`s.

Later in the week, this ridge will push eastward as another upper low starts to make its presence felt. Temperatures will cool back down to near normal by the end of the period with shower activity moving back into the Yosemite National Park area.