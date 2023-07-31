BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Triple digit heat is anticipated in portions of the San Joaquin Valley this afternoon. Maximum temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be around five degrees lower than this afternoon.

Monsoonal moisture will move northward along the western periphery of an anticyclone aloft today and Tuesday. Widespread triple digit heat in the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range Sunday afternoon will result in a moderate risk for heat-related illnesses.

Heat-sensitive groups, such as the elderly, young children, and those with chronic ailments may need assistance to avoid heat-related illnesses.