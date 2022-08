Kern County is in for a warm-up as the third heat wave of the summer looms this week. High temperatures will rise into the triple-digits on Monday, peaking around 106 in the valley on Wednesday. Tehachapi and the Kern River Valley could see low 100s by the middle of this week. Radar is also tracking a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms by the weekend, part of a monsoonal moisture flow that should bring a bit of cloud cover.