Freezing temperatures return tonight and there will still be quite a few areas dropping to freezing again on Friday morning.

We have a weekend storm on the way arriving late Saturday night and Sunday.

Snow levels will be around 2,500 to 3,500 feet during this period, with the lower end of this range occurring Sunday morning.

Traveling over our major mountain passes could be challenging once again as the chances for at least a foot of snow is near 60 percent in the higher elevations of this portion of the Sierra.

As for areas south of Fresno County, snow amounts are much lighter.

The month of March appears to remain pretty active in the rain and snow front at least during the first half.

We are to experience an extended period of rain and mountain snow for the middle of next week and beyond, including from March 8-14.