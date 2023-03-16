On Friday Kern County will see foggy conditions in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon.

The latest drought monitor data released this Thursday shows that only 36% of California remains in a drought, highlighting another improvement in our drought conditions.

A weak system may move through and produce some snow showers on the mountains by Sunday, mainly north of Kern County.

However, the next main system will move in on Monday and go through Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop around 3500ft below pass levels Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The air quality will be moderate on Friday with an AQI of 53.