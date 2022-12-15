The clouds dominated the skies across Kern County today with temperatures running a few degrees cooler than yesterday reaching only a high of 52.

The potential for freezing overnight temps will remain strong over the next three nights/mornings with a Freeze Warning in place through Monday morning.

Today, the latest drought monitor data indicated a slight improvement in the Kern River Valley area from exceptional drought to extreme, a less severe category.

However, most of Kern County still remains in the deep red color, indicating exceptional drought. To add insult to injury, no rain appears in the forecast for the next 7-10 days. Fog and visibility issues could be an issue in the incoming days.

The air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI of 102 this Friday.