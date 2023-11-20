BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We will have drier weather and normal temperatures this week in Kern County.

However, be aware that there may be some fog in the mornings until Thursday.

Additionally, rural areas may experience frosty patches in the mornings with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s. On Thursday afternoon, it may get even colder as a shortwave trough passes through.

This could result in below-normal temperatures, and there may even be freezing conditions in the San Joaquin Valley over the weekend. Please watch out for any freeze watch or warning.

Tomorrow, air quality will be moderate with an AQI of 57.