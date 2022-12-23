Finally some of the fog that plagued Kern County all week cleared out just in time today, leaving clear and dry conditions this afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern through the Christmas weekend. This will provide warm and dry conditions especially in the mountains and desert areas. The ridge will also provide the right ingredients for additional fog to develop each night through the weekend.

A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect tonight through Saturday morning.

Temps are expected to rise by several degrees in the mid to upper 60s, low 70s in the Kern River Valley.

Air quality will remain unhealthy for Sensitive groups with an AQI of 127.