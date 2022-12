It was another morning where fog plagued the Valley with visibility lowering to about 500 feet in some areas. Because of the fog we can expect temperatures in the mid 40’s today, with Mountain temps in the mid 50’s. If traveling on Saturday, expect another foggy morning with low visibility. The next shot of rain is still on track for next Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly into Thursday morning. The Valley could receive near .50″ of rain. Have a great Christmas Kern County!