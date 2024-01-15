The work week started off with dry and hazy weather in Bakersfield, with temperatures slightly above average, reaching a high of 61°.

Note that a dense fog advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. This advisory will significantly impact visibility in a large part of Kern County between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.

However, on Tuesday, we can expect slightly warmer temperatures and moderate air quality. As for Wednesday, there is a slight chance of precipitation, but temperatures are expected to rise to nearly 70° by the end of the workweek. Looking ahead, it appears that the weekend will be quite wet, with a storm system arriving as early as Friday night.