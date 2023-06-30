BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The heat is here with very hot weather lasting through the Fourth of July. Expect a high of 105 in Bakersfield today, with 108 in the forecast tomorrow and 109 on Sunday.

The Kern Desert sees a range of 100s the next few days, with Ridgecrest potentially hitting 111 by Sunday. The Kern River Valley should climb to 100 today, with 103 in the forecast tomorrow and 104 on Sunday, while the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park climb to the low 90s today with mid-90s this weekend.

The extended forecast shows a forecast high of 104 in the valley on Monday, and then 101 degrees on the Fourth of July next Tuesday. Remember as we head into the hotter holiday weekend, accelerated snowpack in the Sierra to our north will continue to swell the Kern River with swift icy cold runoff, so only get in the water if you are with a professional rafting company.