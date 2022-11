Get ready for our first big storm of the season arriving later today in Kern County. Some light showers will roll into the area early today, then we are expecting some heavy rain by Tuesday around the area.

The Valley can expect between .50-1.00″ with our Mountain areas receiving up to 1.50″ of rain. By Wednesday morning we could see some light snow on our local passes, but right now forecast models suggesting under 1″. We will clear out by late Wednesday in Kern County.