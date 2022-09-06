BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A record-breaking day for Bakersfield with some record-breaking heat expected Tuesday afternoon.

We are expecting temperatures in Bakersfield to be around 114. The hottest September day on record was September 3, 1955, when Bakersfield hit 111. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if working in this dangerous heat.

Also think about your pets! Make sure they have plenty of water and shade, and never take them in your car on days such as these.

We will cool down by the weekend, with some rain and thunderstorms expected from moisture being driven in from Hurricane Kay.