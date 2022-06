Kern County has unseasonably cool weather, and it’s a relief before a heat wave!

Bakersfield will reach into the high 70s on Saturday before hitting the low 80s on Sunday. Parts of the desert have a wind advisory, effective until 11 p.m. Friday. After that, breezes will eventually weaken leading up to a comfortable Father’s Day. But summer begins on Tuesday, bringing heat almost immediately.

Bakersfield is expected to see triple-digit heat Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.