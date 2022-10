Cool, fall-like temperatures are in store across the county on Sunday.

Expect Saturday’s breeze to stick around in some of our mountain communities; a High Wind Warning is in place for parts of the Kern River Valley until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Look for mid-60s in the valley and the mountains on Sunday, with Tehachapi at 52. Overnight temperatures in Tehachapi tonight and tomorrow night will near freezing. Temperatures should stabilize around 70 degrees for the week ahead.