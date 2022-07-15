Kern County will continue to heat up over the weekend. Sunday will be our hottest day, with 50% to 60% probabilities of high temperatures reaching or exceeding 105 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley that day.

Saturday and Monday are expected to be only a degree or so lower than Sunday, and there is an elevated risk for heat related illnesses to anyone that doesn’t take protective precautions during this period. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Saturday through Monday for the San Joaquin Valley, lower foothills, and the Kern River Valley.

The potential for thunderstorm activity will remain low and mostly to the eastern part of Kern County and Desert locations. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.