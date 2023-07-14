BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday’s forecast indicates that high pressure will continue to strengthen in the region, leading to extremely hot temperatures over the weekend.

There is a high chance that afternoon readings will reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit in both the eastern Kern County portion of the Mojave Desert and the Central Valley.

The weather will be dangerously hot during the daytime, with little relief overnight. The peak of the high temperatures is expected on Sunday, and this extreme hot weather will persist until Monday.