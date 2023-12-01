BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passing storm brings some clouds and scattered showers this morning, but the big headlines are the winds and the cool down we’ll be seeing today.

Expect much cooler afternoon highs, with the mid to upper 50s for the valley, low 50s in the Kern River Valley, upper 50s with blustery winds in the Kern Desert, and just the windy low-40s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Looking ahead, storms will remain north of Central California this weekend into next week, but that westerly flow for Kern County keeps air quality from getting to stagnant and temperatures look to remain in the 60s from Sunday through most of next week.