BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Day 3 of Heatwave #3 is well underway across Kern County.

The weather conditions this week include a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mountains during the afternoon and evening. Additionally, temperatures will be around 10 degrees above normal through Thursday, resulting in widespread triple-digit heat in the lower elevations.

As a result, a Heat Advisory is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra Foothills, and Coastal Range until Thursday. However, a cooling trend is expected over the weekend, with temperatures dropping to the mid to low 90s by early next week. It’s worth noting that the air quality in the area is currently unhealthy, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 112.

It’s important to take necessary precautions and limit outdoor activities, especially for individuals with respiratory conditions or sensitive health conditions