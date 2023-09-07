High temperatures will warm up on Friday then little changes are expected through the weekend. However, cloud cover could cause some areas to be a little less hot thanks to Jova, currently located around 550 miles southwest from the southern tip of Baja California.

The upper ridge shifts south next week as weak troughing sets up along the West Coast.

Slight cooling will occur Tuesday through Thursday resulting in high temperatures around normal again for this time of the year.

Air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI of 112.