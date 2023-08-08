BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We hit 104 on Monday in Bakersfield. Today we will start the slow cooling trend around Kern County.

High pressure will break down due to a trough of low pressure out of the Pacific Northwest. Lower 90’s will return by Wednesday. We are also watching moisture from what was Tropical Storm Eugene.

This could bring some thunderstorms to the Kern County Mountain areas on Wednesday or Thursday, timing will be the key to watch. High pressure builds back early next week with triple digits returning.