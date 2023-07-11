BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ridge of high pressure building in from the Four Corners region today will help bring our temperatures up into the triple digits for much of the Valley today through the weekend ahead.

So expect a big jump back to the 100s today for most valley and desert cities. The Kern River Valley will be a bit slower to climb, with mid to upper 90s in the forecast today, while the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park see upper 80s this afternoon.

The hottest days will be Saturday through Monday, so an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for that period.

The combination of the warm temperatures overnight and hot temperatures through the weekend put the San Joaquin Valley in a Major and even Extreme Heat Risk through the weekend. Please keep an eye on those more vulnerable to heat illnesses, especially young children and the elderly.