BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temperatures will be on the rise over the next several days as an area of high pressure builds over the west coast.

Temperatures will creep back into the 90 s today and continue upwards through the weekend. Probabilities to reach the mid 90s by Saturday reach near 60 to 70% for areas such as Fresno and Hanford. Expect most valley locations to sit in the low to mid 90`s through Sunday.

By the start of next week, another area of low pressure will begin to drop southward. This will help drop temperatures back to more seasonal norms with locations dropping back below 90 by Tuesday and even below 80 by Wednesday.