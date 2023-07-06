BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highs will still be in the low 90s, but will be slightly below the average for this time of year, which has the Valley in the mid to high 90s.

The ridge in the Southwest will begin to influence our area again by Monday and temperatures will rise back to the high 90s.

By Wednesday, triple digits will be seen in the valley once again and the long term ensemble models show this ridge will remain over California at least through the next week after that.

Dry air is also likely to prevail through the next week, as well.